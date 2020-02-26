Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Curriculum review must not mean paralysis in Scottish schools

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the publication of the remit for the review of curriculum for excellence, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“A proper review of Curriculum for Excellence is long overdue. However this review must not be used as an excuse to ignore falling attainment and pin the blame on local authorities.

“As the Scottish Liberal Democrats made clear in our submission to the Cabinet Secretary, over the next twelve months we need to see progress not paralysis.

“We urgently need cuts to ASN and support staff reversed, a McCrone 2 to value teachers and reduce their spiralling workload, and a separation of Education Scotland to stop it both setting policy and inspecting it.”

