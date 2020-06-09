Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Crude cap will disadvantage Scottish universities

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie and education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart have called on the UK Government to abandon proposals to apply limits to the number of English students who can be recruited by Scottish universities for 2020.

Changes to student fee loan legislation to achieve this are to be published on Monday. A briefing from Universities Scotland can be found here

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Imposing a crude cap with no consultation, in the middle of a global pandemic when universities are already reeling from the financial body blows that are the virus and Brexit is an ignorant act.

"Our universities are being punished for the offences of others and it will undermine the very institutions that could help us out of the economic recession we now face.

"The UK Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson need to stop before he causes damage at a time when government should be helping us get through the biggest threat to our universities for generations.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"There is no justifiable reason for number controls to be applied to universities in Scotland. We would like to see Scotland removed from these temporary controls.

"At the very least, there needs to be a pause and a period of consultation with institutions in Scotland, Scottish Government and the Scottish Funding Council as there was in England prior to the 4 May announcement and a devolved impact assessment."

