Cross-party group warn Govt not to risk “cross-border crime-fighting tools” in Brexit talks

A cross-party group of MPs have called on the Government to prioritise an agreement with the EU that maintains “cross-border crime-fighting tools that help to keep us all safe” amidst concerns about the impact of UK policing and security when the transition period ends.

In a letter to both Michael Gove and the Home Secretary, the cross party group of Liberal Democrat, Labour and SNP MPs have urged the Government to accept the jurisdiction of the CJEU in order to negotiate, before the end of the transition period, a comprehensive agreement on justice and security co-operation that maintains these vital crime-fighting tools.”

In recent weeks, the President of the Police Superintendents’ Association warned that if a security deal is not struck then information sharing will be less effective while the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) confirmed the loss of access to EU databases will make working with EU partners “slower” and “more cumbersome.”

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael, who coordinated the cross-party letter, said:

“If even Theresa May says your approach is rubbish then something has gone badly wrong.

“The Tories’ abject failure in negotiations with the EU threatens to rob us of crucial crime-fighting tools. That includes direct access to EU-wide data-sharing systems that enable British police and Border Force officers to identify and arrest traffickers, terrorists and other international criminals.

“Ministers must get their heads out of the sand and work with the EU to maintain the cross-border crime-fighting tools that keep us all safe.”