Criminal Prime Minister needs to go now

Responding to reports that the Prime Minister and the Chancellor have received fixed penalty notices, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Women gave birth alone and people said goodbye to loved ones on Zoom, all the while the Prime Minister and the Chancellor were partying in Downing Street.

“The police have now completely shredded Johnson’s claims that no laws were broken. He broke the rules and then lied about it. He cannot be trusted to continue as Prime Minister. Parliament should be recalled for a vote of no confidence.

"Douglas Ross needs to show some guts and some leadership and call for the criminal Prime Minister and the Chancellor to go.

"Everywhere I go across Scotland I meet former Conservative voters horrified at how Tories in positions of power have behaved. It's time for a change."