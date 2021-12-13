Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Covid ID expansion would be a distraction from booster programme

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to John Swinney's comments suggesting Covid ID cards could be extended to more venues, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The Scottish Government has failed to produce compelling evidence that Covid ID works to encourage vaccination or demonstrate that it is compatible with human rights concerns.

"What's even worse is that because people who are vaccinated can still pass the new strain on, all it will do is give people false confidence. 

"We should be focusing on expanding the vaccine workforce to get jabs into arms and making sure the contact tracing system is robust enough to track down every case and break chains of infection. That's what we know will beat the virus.

"I am worried that Covid ID is a dangerous distraction taking away resources and attention from where it will make the biggest difference. These were introduced to drive vaccine uptake, but now you can present a negative lateral flow test instead, that reason for their use falls away. We should abandon them entirely and focus on the use of lateral flow tests.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

With the eyes of the world on Scotland, under my leadership Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies