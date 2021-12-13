Covid ID expansion would be a distraction from booster programme

Responding to John Swinney's comments suggesting Covid ID cards could be extended to more venues, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The Scottish Government has failed to produce compelling evidence that Covid ID works to encourage vaccination or demonstrate that it is compatible with human rights concerns.

"What's even worse is that because people who are vaccinated can still pass the new strain on, all it will do is give people false confidence.

"We should be focusing on expanding the vaccine workforce to get jabs into arms and making sure the contact tracing system is robust enough to track down every case and break chains of infection. That's what we know will beat the virus.

"I am worried that Covid ID is a dangerous distraction taking away resources and attention from where it will make the biggest difference. These were introduced to drive vaccine uptake, but now you can present a negative lateral flow test instead, that reason for their use falls away. We should abandon them entirely and focus on the use of lateral flow tests.”