Covid ID cards face night time industries legal challenge

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Night Time Industries Association Scotland launching a legal challenge against the Scottish Government's Covid ID card policy, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Rather than recognise that Covid ID cards are not an effective or proportionate solution, the Scottish Government have expanded the scope of the policy sucking in a host of venues who did not expect to be included.

"No wonder the night time industry is in uproar. They're being treated as disposable by the Government.

"It's a shame that the willingness of the industry to work on jointly acceptable solutions is not matched by SNP ministers. Hopefully this legal action will turn out to be last orders for this illiberal Covid ID card scheme.

"The Scottish Government should cut their losses and plough the resources that are going into this wasteful scheme into fixing our testing and tracing operation and ringing all of those who have yet to have two doses of the vaccine to encourage them to book an appointment."

