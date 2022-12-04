Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Councils siphoning off pupil equity funding to cover admin costs

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has today criticised the Scottish Government’s serial underfunding of councils as he revealed that local authorities have siphoned off more than £10 million of pupil equity funding to pay for admin costs.

Pupil equity funding was introduced in 2017 after years of campaigning by Scottish Liberal Democrats. It provides additional funding to schools based on the number of pupils from deprived backgrounds.

However, Scottish Liberal Democrat freedom of information requests have now revealed that since 2017, 15 councils have clawed back £10,412,218 from schools for admin costs such as advertising teaching jobs.

The party also revealed that:

  • The council that has taken the largest sum is North Lanarkshire with more than £2.2m since 2017.
  • In the Scottish Borders almost 10% of Pupil Equity Funding has been spent on central costs.
  • The amount of pupil equity funding spent on central costs has increased year-on-year in every full financial year that the scheme has been operational, to more than £2.5m per year.

16 councils said that they did not do this, and Falkirk failed to respond.

Commenting on the figures, Mr Rennie said:

“The principle behind Pupil Equity Funding is that headteachers are best placed to know what interventions will make the biggest difference to the pupils in their areas.

“Unfortunately, because of years of underfunding of local government, councils are forced to take desperate measures to make ends meet.

“That has meant more than £10m being siphoned off to pay for central costs instead of being spent to help some of Scotland’s most deprived pupils.

“The Scottish Government needs to deliver a proper funding settlement for local government and ensure that these critical funds are spent helping the kids who need it.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies