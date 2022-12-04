Councils siphoning off pupil equity funding to cover admin costs

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has today criticised the Scottish Government’s serial underfunding of councils as he revealed that local authorities have siphoned off more than £10 million of pupil equity funding to pay for admin costs.

Pupil equity funding was introduced in 2017 after years of campaigning by Scottish Liberal Democrats. It provides additional funding to schools based on the number of pupils from deprived backgrounds.

However, Scottish Liberal Democrat freedom of information requests have now revealed that since 2017, 15 councils have clawed back £10,412,218 from schools for admin costs such as advertising teaching jobs.

The party also revealed that:

The council that has taken the largest sum is North Lanarkshire with more than £2.2m since 2017.

In the Scottish Borders almost 10% of Pupil Equity Funding has been spent on central costs.

The amount of pupil equity funding spent on central costs has increased year-on-year in every full financial year that the scheme has been operational, to more than £2.5m per year.

16 councils said that they did not do this, and Falkirk failed to respond.

Commenting on the figures, Mr Rennie said:

“The principle behind Pupil Equity Funding is that headteachers are best placed to know what interventions will make the biggest difference to the pupils in their areas.

“Unfortunately, because of years of underfunding of local government, councils are forced to take desperate measures to make ends meet.

“That has meant more than £10m being siphoned off to pay for central costs instead of being spent to help some of Scotland’s most deprived pupils.

“The Scottish Government needs to deliver a proper funding settlement for local government and ensure that these critical funds are spent helping the kids who need it.”