Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Councils short-changed by SNP local finance deal

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the passage of today’s Local Governance Finance Order, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Today’s local government finance order is a bad deal for local authorities, but especially for Edinburgh and the North East.

“Ministers promised to make sure every local authority got at least 85% of the average funding per head. Then they stacked the deck so that it became an average only when you took out Orkney, Shetland, Eilean Siar, Argyll & Bute, West Dunbartonshire and Inverclyde.

“But even then ministers thought it hadn’t been fiddled enough. So they then said it didn’t apply to government grants after all but had to include council tax too.

“As a result Edinburgh gets just 79% of the average funding. That’s a massive £60 million loss for the city as a whole. Likewise in Aberdeen, the council is almost £13 million short.

“No wonder we are seeing SNP councils threatening support for nursery teachers and community policing. A decade of short-changing councils has got to stop.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies