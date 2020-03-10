Councils short-changed by SNP local finance deal

Commenting on the passage of today’s Local Governance Finance Order, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Today’s local government finance order is a bad deal for local authorities, but especially for Edinburgh and the North East.

“Ministers promised to make sure every local authority got at least 85% of the average funding per head. Then they stacked the deck so that it became an average only when you took out Orkney, Shetland, Eilean Siar, Argyll & Bute, West Dunbartonshire and Inverclyde.

“But even then ministers thought it hadn’t been fiddled enough. So they then said it didn’t apply to government grants after all but had to include council tax too.

“As a result Edinburgh gets just 79% of the average funding. That’s a massive £60 million loss for the city as a whole. Likewise in Aberdeen, the council is almost £13 million short.

“No wonder we are seeing SNP councils threatening support for nursery teachers and community policing. A decade of short-changing councils has got to stop.”