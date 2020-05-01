Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Councils could miss out on virus cash

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the Scottish Government to quickly give councils the money they need to address the pandemic.

His calls comes as COSLA passed a motion with cross-party support calling for the money to be passed straight to councils.

Mr Rennie said:

"In her statement to parliament on Tuesday, the Finance Secretary should allocate all the funding that councils desperately need to address the challenges that the pandemic poses.

“They have worked in lockstep with the Scottish Government and UK Government to swiftly implement the various financial support mechanisms. Now the Scottish Government should repay that dedication by ensuring the money gets directly to where it is required.”

Leader of the Lib Dem COSLA Group councillor Peter Barrett said:

"Kate Forbes should release this money without delay. Council staff are in the vanguard in the fight against Covid-19 and finances are being hit as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

"The Scottish Government must act to make sure that this money reaches the front line services where it is needed."

