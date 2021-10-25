Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Council strike threat exposes reckless SNP government

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to reports that council workers in more than half of Scotland's local authorities are to take strike action as part of a row over pay, Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"Unless the Scottish Government get their act together, public services will be paralysed.

"After years of the SNP Government in Edinburgh hollowing out local government it is no surprise that councils are struggling to put together appealing pay deals. This has always been the bizarre contradiction at the heart of the SNP. They are determined to reclaim powers from Westminster, yet ruthlessly centralise control in Edinburgh. 

"The SNP are playing a reckless high wire act, daring refuse and recycling workers, school cleaners, janitors and catering staff to go out on strike. It's time the Finance Secretary put in place a sustainable and long-term funding deal for local government."

“At our recent conference Scottish Liberal Democrats put forward proposals that would allow local authorities to make long term investments, encourage and reward innovation and ensure each local authority receive a fair share of Scottish Government resources."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies