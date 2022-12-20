Consultant vacancies more than double official figures

Responding to today's freedom of information request from BMA Scotland which reveals that there are 937 whole time equivalent consultant vacancies across Scotland's 14 health boards, more than double the official figures, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“There is an acute staffing crisis in healthcare across the country- doctors have simply had enough. The SNP are undermining the efforts of NHS staff with their continued mismanagement and poor workforce planning.

“What makes these figures particularly galling is that this government has failed to reflect them in the official statistics. As usual, the Scottish Government spin machine is writhing in overdrive, hellbent on manufacturing a positive picture of a grim reality.

“If the nationalists won’t step up to the plate and address the emergency in our NHS, Scottish Liberal Democrats will. We will continue to call for a burnout prevention plan and a staff assembly, even as these pragmatic calls have been opposed and voted down by the SNP/Green coalition.

“If Humza Yousaf cannot fundamentally change his approach and get control of the crisis, he will simply have to go. Staff are under immense strain and that pressure poses a direct threat to patient safety.”