Conservative and SNP leaders must declare support for drug consumption room trials

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur has today urged the Scottish Government to deliver workable proposals on drug consumption rooms and for the leaders of the SNP and Scottish Conservative party to declare their support for trials to go ahead.

Mr McArthur’s remarks come on the occasion of the First Minister's joint visit with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross to the Bluevale Community Club in Glasgow's Haghill area.

Mr McArthur said:

“I hope that this visit will be an eye-opener for both the First Minister and Douglas Ross. Scotland’s drug death crisis has been raging for far too long and both of their parties have been part of the problem.

“Alongside proposals to boost rehabilitation, drug consumption rooms offer a practical way to save lives and are supported by an overwhelming body of international medical evidence.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently argued that the law around consumption rooms isn’t as black and white as the Scottish and UK Governments assert. It is time to push those limits, break the impasse and stop people dying. Both Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross need to give their clear support to making this happen.”