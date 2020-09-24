Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Concerted effort needed to support most vulnerable people on shielding list

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to new figures which found that the negative impacts of shielding were more common among socio-economically vulnerable respondents, with 48% reporting they were coping okay with shielding (vs 71% for all respondents) and 88% reporting a negative impact on their mental health (vs 72 % for all respondents), Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: 

“These figures show that not everyone has been in the same boat for the past six months. 

“Factors like quality of housing, connectivity and access to a garden make a world of difference to people’s wellbeing. 

“If shielding requirements are to be reinstated in the months to come there will need to be a concerted effort from the Scottish Government to reach out to those who are most vulnerable and ensure that their health; both mental and physical is properly supported.”

