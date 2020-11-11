Completely inappropriate to ask teachers to turn off the tracing app in school

Commenting on reports that teachers in Aberdeen have been encouraged to switch off the Protect Scotland app in schools and comments made by the First Minister at her daily briefing, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"Teachers are already being asked to work in conditions which have significant risk attached. Now we discover that senior officials are asking them to ignore phone alerts telling them to isolate and even turn off the app to stop it happening.

"Following instructions to isolate is an important part of stopping the spread of the virus. That doesn't magically disappear because it occurs on school premises.

"The Education Secretary needs to make clear to officials that this is a completely inappropriate ask to be making of teachers."