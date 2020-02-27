Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Committee Vacancies

There are vacancies on committees open for Scottish members - take a look 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

By Sheila Ritchie, Feb 27, 2020 4:02

Liberal Democrat activists get a briefing in a by-election HQ

We've got a raft of vacancies open on various Scottish Liberal Democrat committees.

Being on a committee is a really potent way of having your say on how our party is run. If you're keen to get more involved, why not take a look?

Scottish Executive Committee - responsible for the day-to-day management and conduct of the party

8 vacancies remaining to be filled

Scottish Policy Committee - responsible for researching and developing policy, as well as putting together election manifestos

2 vacancies remaining to be filled

Scottish Conference Committee - responsible for organising Scottish conference

3 vacancies remaining to be filled

Never stood before? Don't worry - the federal party has put together a guide to the process that you might find useful:

Read now

It's a really exciting time to be involved with the Scottish party. With the Scottish Parliament elections coming up next year, this is your chance to be part of a big win for the Liberal Democrats. We'd love to have you onboard!

If you're interested, all the info you need can be found at the link below. Nominations are open from the 27th February until the 12th March - good luck!

Find out more

Share this post on social media:

Scottish Liberal Democrats

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies