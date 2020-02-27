Committee Vacancies

We've got a raft of vacancies open on various Scottish Liberal Democrat committees.

Being on a committee is a really potent way of having your say on how our party is run. If you're keen to get more involved, why not take a look?

Scottish Executive Committee - responsible for the day-to-day management and conduct of the party

8 vacancies remaining to be filled

Scottish Policy Committee - responsible for researching and developing policy, as well as putting together election manifestos

2 vacancies remaining to be filled

Scottish Conference Committee - responsible for organising Scottish conference

3 vacancies remaining to be filled

Never stood before? Don't worry - the federal party has put together a guide to the process that you might find useful:

Read now

It's a really exciting time to be involved with the Scottish party. With the Scottish Parliament elections coming up next year, this is your chance to be part of a big win for the Liberal Democrats. We'd love to have you onboard!

If you're interested, all the info you need can be found at the link below. Nominations are open from the 27th February until the 12th March - good luck!

Find out more