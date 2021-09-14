Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton writes to parliament bosses over right to protest at heart of Scottish democracy

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today written to members of the Corporate Body of the Scottish Parliament over plans to restrict the right to protest outside the parliament and expand police powers to remove demonstrators.

From 1 October 2021 The Scottish Parliament will be added to the sites covered by the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005 in Scotland (SOCPA). The only other sites to which this currently apploes in Scotland are those related to nuclear materials. The maximum penalty for breaching the legislation is a £5,000 fine or a year in jail.

Alongside Police Scotland, the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body are to set up a protocol “which will set out how and when powers to arrest or remove persons from the site will be invoked and the essential role that the SPCB will play in such decisions.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton's letter is as follows:

Dear Alison and David,

I am writing to you in respect of the decision by the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body on June 24 to request that the Home Office add the Scottish Parliament to the sites covered by the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005 in Scotland (SOCPA).

Since this decision was made public there has been considerable concern that this could have a significant impact on the right to protest at the heart of Scottish democracy. This is not helped by the failure to provide a clear rationale for this designation, or meaningful issuances about the limits of its use.  

While it is important that the police have the tools to keep the parliament and its staff safe, the new ability of law enforcement agencies to fine or imprison people who wish to protest raises significant questions about how this tool will be implemented and the role of the authorities charged with enforcing it.

I have always been uncomfortable with a similar designation under the 2005 Act which prevents peaceful protest on the grounds of the Palace of Westminster and I am concerned that broad and arbitrary limits on the right to protest here could have a chilling impact on our democracy.

I believe that it is in the public interest for the parliament to explain the trigger and the rationale behind these decisions. The public should also be offered guidance on how to ensure they can maintain their ability to peacefully protest.

Your sincerely,

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies