Cole-Hamilton writes to FM to protest “Visit Your Gran Tax”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has written to the First Minister to press her over whether carers, NHS staff, care home staff and visitors will continue to have access to free lateral flow tests after 1st May.

Commenting on the letter, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The SNP/Green govt are following the U.K. government on access to Covid testing, with free lateral flow tests for all coming to an end.

“For vulnerable people and those who support them this could be a significant expense. support vulnerable people in doubt. Scottish Liberal Democrats are clear that free tests should be retained for carers, NHS staff, care home staff and visitors.

“I’ve written to the First Minister for clarity as this shouldn’t become a Visit Your Gran Tax.”