Cole-Hamilton wins independent review of safeguarding in politics

Following the news that Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has won a Scottish Government commitment to "commission and fund an independent review" to "consider the issue of safeguarding in relation to elected representatives", Mr Cole-Hamilton commented:

"Other workplaces and sectors have made huge leaps forward in creating a safeguarding culture. It is time politics starting taking this as seriously.

"History and inquiries have exposed the dangers of self-policing and relying on the good nature of politicians to do the right thing.

"Nobody else is allowed to be alone with children or vulnerable adults without a basic check first. It can’t be one rule for politicians and another for everyone else.

"Now ministers have accepted the case for an independent review, which I hope is the first step towards closing this loophole, this needs to be set up before the next election."