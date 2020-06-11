Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Cole-Hamilton wins independent review of safeguarding in politics

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Following the news that Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has won a Scottish Government commitment to "commission and fund an independent review" to "consider the issue of safeguarding in relation to elected representatives", Mr Cole-Hamilton commented:

"Other workplaces and sectors have made huge leaps forward in creating a safeguarding culture. It is time politics starting taking this as seriously.

"History and inquiries have exposed the dangers of self-policing and relying on the good nature of politicians to do the right thing.

"Nobody else is allowed to be alone with children or vulnerable adults without a basic check first. It can’t be one rule for politicians and another for everyone else.

"Now ministers have accepted the case for an independent review, which I hope is the first step towards closing this loophole, this needs to be set up before the next election."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies