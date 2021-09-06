Cole-Hamilton: Whistle-blower accounts show contact tracing 'meltdown'

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP today called for an “emergency recruitment drive” for contact tracers, as whistle-blower reports reveal that Test and Protect are being forced to close cases before contact has been made because the service is under such strain.

This follows Scottish Liberal Democrat research that found positive cases waiting up to a week before being interviewed in the midst of the summer peak. Case numbers are now significantly higher, breaching 7,000 a day last week.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The contact tracing system is broken. Scottish Liberal Democrats have been warning about the Test and Protect meltdown all summer long, and our research found positive cases waiting up to a week to be interviewed.

“Ministers should be recruiting more people, not cutting contact tracing down. Alongside vaccines, this is the single most important tool we have to stop people catching Covid.

“There needs to be an emergency recruitment drive, and Ministers should spend their time fixing this instead of working on distractions like Covid ID cards. It needs fixed, now.”

