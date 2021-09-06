Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: Whistle-blower accounts show contact tracing 'meltdown'

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP today called for an “emergency recruitment drive” for contact tracers, as whistle-blower reports reveal that Test and Protect are being forced to close cases before contact has been made because the service is under such strain.

This follows Scottish Liberal Democrat research that found positive cases waiting up to a week before being interviewed in the midst of the summer peak. Case numbers are now significantly higher, breaching 7,000 a day last week.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The contact tracing system is broken. Scottish Liberal Democrats have been warning about the Test and Protect meltdown all summer long, and our research found positive cases waiting up to a week to be interviewed.

“Ministers should be recruiting more people, not cutting contact tracing down. Alongside vaccines, this is the single most important tool we have to stop people catching Covid.

“There needs to be an emergency recruitment drive, and Ministers should spend their time fixing this instead of working on distractions like Covid ID cards. It needs fixed, now.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies