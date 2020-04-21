Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Cole-Hamilton welcomes Health Sec's admission care assistants deserve support

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton sought assurances today that personal assistants providing care to the vulnerable would be able to access support via the PPE helpline and get access to sufficient PPE provisions.  

The Health Secretary has made a personal apology to the Scottish Personal Assistant Employers Network for failing to resolve this issue until now and committed to resolving the problem by the end of the day. 

Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

"This announcement will bring much relief to personal assistants who have been providing care across the country throughout this crisis without the protective equipment they need and deserve. 

"I am grateful that the Health Secretary has agreed to resolve this issue within the day, but I'm dismayed that these frontline staff have been forced to work without this support because of administrative or process errors. 

"We are all utterly dependant on the resilience and commitment of care staff to safeguard the most vulnerable in our society against this horrible disease. We owe them the safest conditions and equipment we can provide." 

 

