Cole-Hamilton warns NHS recovery plan is a shadow of what is needed

Responding to the Health Secretary opening a new NHS training centre opening in Clydebank, Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"The Health Secretary loves a photo op but hates to explain the real reason why we are facing an NHS staffing crisis in the first place: fourteen years of SNP neglect and mismanagement.

"He says that he will do anything within his gift to support NHS staff. I suggest he starts by listening to frontline staff and admitting that his NHS recovery plan is a shadow of what the health service really needs.

"Then he and the Finance Secretary should put their heads together and work out what needs to be done to fix the A&E crisis, get operations back on track and end year long waits for mental health treatment.

"I am determined that my party will stand up for NHS staff and patients and hold the government's feet to the fire."

