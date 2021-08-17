Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton warns government on 17% increase in alcohol-specific deaths

Posted by Media Team | Updated

New statistics published today show that there were 1,190 alcohol-specific deaths in 2020, an increase of 17% on the number seen in 2019. This represents the highest number of alcohol-specific deaths registered since 2008.

The statistics also show that after adjusting for age, alcohol-specific death rates in the most deprived areas were 4.1 times more than those in the least deprived areas.

Wider statistics show that death rates for drug-related, alcohol-specific deaths, and suicides, were notably higher in the most deprived areas.

Commenting, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“These figures make for difficult reading. They show the crushing weight of deprivation on people’s lives. I’m so sorry for every person and every family who has been let down and lost a loved one.

“People’s life chances shouldn’t be dictated by where they come from. There should be opportunity and support in every corner of Scotland. But these statistics starkly show that’s not the case.

“Today’s figures must force the Scottish Government to understand the gravity of the situation. It doesn’t need to be this way. Ministers have the power and the resource to make things better.

“This starts by treating addiction for what it is - an illness. Only be adopting a trauma informed approach to this issue, do we have any hope of seeing these numbers decline.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies