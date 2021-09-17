Cole-Hamilton urges swift military deployment after woman endures 15 hour and 8 hour waits for ambulances

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton today pressed for the military to be deployed after he challenged the First Minister on the experience of Catherine Whyte who waited 15 hours last month for an ambulance, only to fall last week and endure a further 8 hour wait despite serious injury.

Speaking at FMQs, Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“We’ve heard the stories of Lilian Briggs and Gerard Brown but they are not alone.

“I have mentioned Catherine Whyte before. She’s a retired nurse of forty years and given her life to the care of others but she waited 15 hours for an ambulance last month.

“Well she fell again last week. She suffered fractured feet, a fractured pelvis and delirium. Yet she waited another 8 hours for help. Only when my constituent told operators ‘my mum is dying’ did the ambulance come, after yet another hour.

“The ambulance service have been failed by this government – just like Lilian and Catherine. This isn’t just the pandemic. They simply don’t have the resource to prioritise these cases. Calling in the army is evidence of a government that has done too little, too late.

“So can I ask the First Minister what discussions she has had with the service about the integration of the armed forces and when she expects them to be deployed?”