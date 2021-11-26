Cole-Hamilton urges SNP to focus on real issues not a referendum

Responding to Kate Forbes’ comments on Good Morning Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“It is depressingly obvious that the SNP cares more about pushing another independence referendum than your parent's operation, your partner's job, or your child's education.

“The Finance Secretary says the coming days will be dominated by independence. That’s the story of the last fourteen years and the impact of that ministerial distraction can be seen in every corner of our public services.

“It is time they started focusing on the real issues Scotland is facing now because more talk of independence isn’t what’s needed for the NHS staff on the brink of burnout or the young people waiting years for mental health treatment.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will get on with putting forward fresh ideas to bring new hope to Scotland for our health and the climate emergency."