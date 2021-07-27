Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton urges ministers to hit the phones to boost vaccine uptake

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton has today said that ministers must hit the phones and ensure that everyone who has not yet had a vaccine receives a phone call to offer an appointment and win over any waverers.

His proposals come after days of discussion of figures showing lower uptakes for vaccines among the younger age groups.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"The Scottish Government should be contacting people in the younger age groups directly to ensure they get details of their appointments, rather than simply relying on blue letters.

"For the past 18 months young people have put up with extensive restrictions on their freedom. They did so with enormous grace and willingness. It was primarily to keep people older than themselves safe, although we are learning more every day about just how devastating long covid can be at any age. I firmly believe that people overwhelmingly want to get vaccinated.

"But letters can pile up in vacated flats, it can be hard to fit around work and family, and initial appointments can be ruled out by contact with the virus. Ministers should be using the resources at their disposal to hit the phones, confirm receipt of vaccine appointments and win over any waverers.

"The Scottish Government have made their own job harder by closing several of the largest and most visible vaccine centres and misleading the public over their own vaccine rollout promises."

ENDS

