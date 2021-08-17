Cole-Hamilton urges ministers to accelerate suicide prevention plan

Responding to figures showing that 805 probable suicides were registered in Scotland in 2020, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"More than two people a day are dying by suicide. Today's news will be painful for thousands of families.

"Every life matters and further work to prevent suicide and save lives must be the priority.

"The Scottish Government's suicide prevention plans should be seamless but last time there was a 586-day gap between plans. Now ministers will prolong the current plan by nine months because they didn't have its replacement ready to go.

"Alongside the immediate acceleration of the replacement suicide prevention plan, we need a rapid expansion of the mental health workforce to reduce waiting times and 24/7 crisis care for those in the most urgent need. This is backed by the £120 million extra for mental health that Scottish Liberal Democrats secured in this year's budget negotations.

"We have led Parliament in formally declaring a mental health crisis and now the Scottish Government must meet that challenge."

Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans free any time on 116 123 or email: [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch

