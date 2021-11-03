Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton urges Government to end deadlock on drug consumption rooms

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton has today urged the Scottish Government to deliver workable proposals on drug consumption rooms.

It comes after the Lord Advocate told the Scottish Parliament’s Criminal Justice Committee that she could consider a “precise” and “specific” proposal for a drugs consumption room in Scotland.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have been contesting that the law isn’t as black and white as the Scottish and UK Governments would have us believe. We’re convinced there is more the government can do. It is time to push those limits, break the legal impasse and stop people dying.

“Drug consumption rooms offer a practical way to save lives and are supported by an overwhelming body of international medical evidence.

“Scotland’s drug death crisis has been raging for far too long.  Every measure needs to be on the table to bring it to a close and it is time to press ahead with these facilities.” 

ENDS

