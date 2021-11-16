Cole-Hamilton urges Government to ditch Covid IDs in favour of Lateral Flow Tests

Responding to the First Minister’s Covid statement, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP called for enhanced lateral flow testing to replace ineffective Covid ID cards in light of the emerging evidence that COP26 was staged safely without them.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“If any proof were needed that vaccine certification is unnecessary and there are better alternatives then it can be found at COP26.

“Using daily lateral flow tests, attendees were three times less likely to test positive for Covid-19 than the general population where vaccine certification is at large.

“We know that LFTs are superior to vaccine passports. They provide an on the day snapshot of your covid status, helping ascertain who is sick and who is well, and they remove the need to share your medical history with someone who is not your clinician.

“The First Minister should abandon vaccine certification entirely and build a scheme around lateral flow testing.”