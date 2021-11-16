Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton urges Government to ditch Covid IDs in favour of Lateral Flow Tests

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the First Minister’s Covid statement, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP called for enhanced lateral flow testing to replace ineffective Covid ID cards in light of the emerging evidence that COP26 was staged safely without them.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“If any proof were needed that vaccine certification is unnecessary and there are better alternatives then it can be found at COP26.

“Using daily lateral flow tests, attendees were three times less likely to test positive for Covid-19 than the general population where vaccine certification is at large.

 “We know that LFTs are superior to vaccine passports. They provide an on the day snapshot of your covid status, helping ascertain who is sick and who is well, and they remove the need to share your medical history with someone who is not your clinician. 

 “The First Minister should abandon vaccine certification entirely and build a scheme around lateral flow testing.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

With the eyes of the world on Scotland, under my leadership Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies