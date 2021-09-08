Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton urges emergency recruitment drive to fix broken test and protect system

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to today’s Scottish Parliament update from the First Minister, Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has urged an emergency recruitment drive to fix the broken Test and Protect system.

Today 5,810 new cases of Covid were reported, 82 more Covid positive people were admitted in intensive care yesterday, and 17 people lost their lives to the virus.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Scottish Liberal Democrats spent the entire summer warning the Scottish Government that Test and Protect was not set up to deal with a major surge. The First Minister did not listen to our concerns then, and now sadly our concerns are a grim reality.

“Alongside vaccines, contact tracing is the single most important tool to prevent the further spread of the virus. If the system is overrun with cases then ministers should be recruiting more people, not cutting corners.

"Reducing the information that contact tracers request, increases the chances of people with the virus failing to be picked up. It is counterproductive and potentially puts people in danger.

"There needs to be an emergency recruitment drive, and Ministers should spend their time fixing this instead of working on distractions like Covid ID cards."

 

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies