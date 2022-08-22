Cole-Hamilton unveils new measures to help children and young people

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today visited Tollcross Health Centre alongside catering social enterprise Scran Academy and set out his vision for reforming the rights of children and young people in Scotland as he marks one year since he was elected leader.

During the Covid pandemic, Mr Cole-Hamilton volunteered with the Scran Academy, delivering more than 1,700 meals to those unable to leave their homes.

Mr Cole-Hamilton is now pressing the Scottish Government to introduce:

A new national legal entitlement for young people to properly funded youth work.

A permanent year-round nationwide ‘Holiday Fun Fund’ for children and young people to use for experiences and activities during school breaks. A freedom of information request by the party has confirmed that the Scottish Government allocated just £10 million to a summer 2022 programme – half of the £20 million provided last year – despite the cost of living crisis.

An easy automatic access ‘play wallet’ to ensure young people living in poverty have access to activities outside of school hours, with libraries, youth centres and residential centres to be protected as a priority to help deliver these experiences and activities.

A right to return to care for care-experienced young people who leave care settings but require additional support.

Legislation to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 16.

An overhaul of rules on restraint of children and young people.

Guidance to local authorities banning high frequency mosquito devices.

The implementation of Harry Burns’ recommendations for recording adverse childhood experiences.

The plans arrive as part of a fortnight long push by the party to offer new hope for children and parents let down by the SNP.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Scran Academy is a fantastic initiative, and I am so proud to see them going from strength to strength. During the pandemic volunteering with them kept my spirits up even when times were dark.

“Social enterprises like this can have a huge benefit both for those that they help but also for those who volunteer with them.

“Children and young people were among those who found the pandemic hardest. As we try to build back from the pandemic and the cost of living emergency deepens, I want to give them new hope.

“The policy package I have announced today offers a host of progressive and common-sense measures to tackle the challenges many of them are facing day-in, day-out. These are practical and credible steps that would offer new hope to some of those who have missed out on the most.

“After 15 years as a youth worker, I know the difference that such services can make but what we have left after a decade and a half of SNP rule is an underfunded patchwork.

“When I became leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, I promised to offer new hope. New hope for patients in our NHS, new hope for the environment but perhaps most personally, new hope for children and young people.

“While the Scottish Government is stuck in a rut, the Scottish Liberal Democrats are bursting with ideas. Scotland is a great country but our children and young people have been sorely let down. I want them to know that I am on their side.”