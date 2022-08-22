Cole-Hamilton unveils children’s rights package as he marks one year in charge

On Friday 19th August, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton will visit Tollcross Health Centre alongside catering social enterprise Scran Academy where he will meet with staff and volunteers and set out his vision for reforming the rights of children and young people in Scotland as he marks one year since he was elected leader.

During the Covid pandemic, Mr Cole-Hamilton volunteered with the Scran Academy, delivering more than 1,700 meals to those unable to leave their homes.

Mr Cole-Hamilton will set out a series of proposals intended to offer new hope for young people in Scotland including:

Introducing a right to return to care for care-experienced young people who leave care settings but require additional support.

Raising the age of criminal responsibility to 16.

Overhauling rules on restraint of children and young people.

Banning high frequency mosquito devices.

Implementing Harry Burns’ recommendations for recording Adverse Childhood Experiences.

The plans arrive as part of a fortnight long push by the party to offer new hope for children and parents let down by the SNP.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Before I was elected as an MSP, I spent more than 15 years as a youth worker and it is an experience that has left a profound mark on my politics. Far from our progressive reputation, Scotland is a serial offender when it comes to children’s rights.

“The nationalist government has made big promises on everything from closing the attainment gap to looking after kids in care but progress has been glacial. Presented with a golden opportunity for reform, the SNP chose to re-affirm an age of criminal responsibility far below that of our European neighbours. Meanwhile our targets for tackling child poverty are in jeopardy.

“When I became leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, I promised to offer new hope. New hope for patients in our NHS, new hope for the environment but perhaps most personally, new hope for children and young people.

“The policies I am setting out are practical and credible steps that would offer new hope to some of those who have missed out on the most during the Covid pandemic.

“While the Scottish Government is stuck in a rut, the Scottish Liberal Democrats are bursting with ideas. Scotland is a great country but our children and young people have been sorely let down. I want them to know that I am on their side.”