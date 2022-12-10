Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton uncovers scores of public bodies unaware of human rights guidance

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today revealed that at least 49 public bodies in Scotland are unaware of the Scottish Government’s human rights tests introduced in June 2018 after SNP ministers entered into a deal with a Chinese company linked to human rights abuses and gross corruption.

The guidance makes recommendations on how the government and its public bodies should carry out due diligence on companies, “before entering into an investment relationship with them.”  

Scottish Liberal Democrats asked 119 public bodies in Scotland if they were aware of the government’s “Guidance on due diligence: human rights.”  

After gathering responses from Scottish public bodies, Scottish Liberal Democrats found that:   

  • 49 public bodies stated that they were unaware of the guidance.  
  • 39 public bodies claimed to be aware of the guidance.  
  • 4 public bodies stated that they were not previously aware of the guidance, but that they would now consider it.
  • Crown Estate Scotland, who were unaware of the official procedures when operating the ScotWind leasing round, will be considering it for future leasing processes such as Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG).
  • Four bodies confirmed that they had engaged in relationships which would fall under the remit of the guidance, despite having no knowledge that the guidance existed. All four had resorted to developing their own due diligence procedures.
  • This included Visit Scotland, which had entered into 8,622 investment relationships since the guidance was first published while having no knowledge of the guidance and giving no consideration to it. 


Commenting, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:    

“The Scottish Government's idea of guidance seems to be the kind that doesn't really guide anyone.

“It is appalling that so many public bodies have no knowledge of guidance that ministers told us was explicit. The patchwork application of the government’s human rights tests risks opening the back door to bad companies.

“It is clear that the Scottish Government has failed to hammer this home. It risks repeating the embarrassment of letting a company with connections to human rights abuses and gross corruption into Bute House to sign a supposed £10 billion agreement with Nicola Sturgeon.

“Six years on and we have learned that even the £800m sale of Scotland’s seabed was done without any knowledge of the official guidance produced after that scandal.

“People deserve a government which can do business reliably and efficiently, making sure that critical vetting and careful checks are made into any organisation it partners with. Right now, that doesn’t seem to be on the agenda of this SNP/Green coalition.”  

