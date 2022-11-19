Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: Ukrainians could be left in hotels and ships for years

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today urged the government to do far more to support local authorities as he revealed that despite thousands of Ukrainians remaining in temporary accommodation, just 115 homes were vetted in the last month out of more than 2,500 awaiting checks. 

Scottish Liberal Democrat analysis of Scottish Government statistics reveals that as of 3rd November, out of 6,040 properties offered as host accommodation to those arriving through the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor Scheme, only 3,425 have had all necessary disclosure checks carried out on them. This is just 115 more than the 3,310 homes recorded in October. 

The number of homes which have completed all necessary disclosure checks for those arriving as part of the Individual Sponsor Scheme has actually fallen from 1,675 completed in October to 1,640 as of 3rd November, presumably as a result of hosts withdrawing from the scheme. 

The figures also show that the number of Ukrainians in hotel rooms has increased from 4,751 in October to 4,756 in November, while the number of Ukrainians onboard passenger ships has increased from 2,247 in October to 2,442 in November.  

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: 

“People across Scotland have opened up their arms in a collective gesture of generosity to welcome those fleeing war. The Scottish Government need to back up that generosity with the necessary legwork. There are thousands of Scots willing to take people in but progress in vetting hosts is glacial. 

“These checks are an important of making sure refugees are comfortable and safe in host accommodation but if progress continues at this virtually negligible rate, many Ukrainians could face years on board a cruise ship or inside a hotel room.   

“We should be trying to help people to settle into their new lives in Scotland. Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to do far more to support local authorities so that they can conduct checks, vet homes and match guests.” 

