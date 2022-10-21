Cole-Hamilton: Ukrainian refugees need to know what's next

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called on the Scottish Government to explain what help and support will be made available to Ukrainian refugees who reach the end of their six-month placements with host families and how it will prevent refugee camps and homelessness this winter.

Mr Cole-Hamilton's comments come on the three month anniversary of the Scottish Government's decision to pause the super-sponsor scheme.

The Scottish Government's super-sponsor scheme opened on 18 March 2022 and was paused from 13th July 2022, with the government promising to review it in October.

The Homes for Ukraine initiative initially asked for members of the public to become hosts for up to six months. Those who proceeded successfully to hosting received a ‘thank you’ payment of £350 a month to help with additional costs. As of 12th August, there have been 10,056 Ukrainians arriving in Scotland, with up to 20,000 more expected to come.

Alongside local authority accommodation and hotels, refugees are presently being housed in a cruise ship docked at Leith and in student halls of residence. There is also a plan to house refugees in a second ship docked on the Clyde, the MS Ambition.

While some refugees will have secured permanent accommodation, the government has yet to announce how it plans to house those who reach the end of their placement without securing alternative housing and whether it will provide additional support to hosts to continue in the scheme.

Commenting on the situation, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“We are now in a worrying situation where refugees do not know where they will go once their placement ends.

"Many Scots have generously opened up their homes but months on, they are still wondering what comes next.

"If the Scottish Government want hosts to do this for longer, there will need to be additional support available.

“We know local authorities are stretched to the limit, with Fife council declaring that it had run out of temporary accommodation last month.

"If people are not able to secure more permanent accommodation, then there is a real risk that by Christmas the Leith cruise ship becomes a floating refugee camp and we start seeing more people reporting as homeless.

“Even the news of a second ship does little to dispel those concerns. These are short term fixes, not long-term answers.

“We need the Scottish Government to step up to the mark and clarify how exactly it will prevent this.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to reissue a fresh public call for hosts and homes. The government also needs to support local authorities so that they can conduct disclosure checks, vet homes and match guests.

“Platitudes and flag-waving will only go so far. We need action and clarity that can back that up.”