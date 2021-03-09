Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Cole-Hamilton: Treatment time law breaches show need to put recovery first

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the news that the First Minister's 12-week legal Treatment Time Guarantee was breached a further 37,230 times between March and December 2020, after being broken 6,000 times a month before the pandemic struck, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"There is a power of work to be done to remobilise the NHS and catch-up on treatments and operations lost to the pandemic. Many people are waiting in pain.

"Of course, the SNP Government was way behind on waiting times before the pandemic struck. The patient rights law Nicola Sturgeon put pen to paper on was being broken 200 times on a good day.

"It shows why we need the next government to have a needle-sharp focus on rebuilding services. There can be no distractions. Scottish Liberal Democrats will put recovery first."

