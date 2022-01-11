Cole-Hamilton to Ross: Time to oust party Prime Minister

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today challenged Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross to submit a letter of no-confidence in his party leader, after fresh revelations of a Downing Street garden party undermined the Prime Minister’s claim to have no knowledge of parties taking place in his official residence during lockdown.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“While my constituents said goodbye to their loved ones via Zoom, Boris Johnson’s private secretary was telling staff to bring their own booze for a garden party knees up.

“It’s one rule for them and one rule for everyone else.

“Douglas Ross previously said that this was a red line. Now that it is clear that the Prime Minister has repeatedly lied to the public, surely Douglas must submit his letter of no confidence because this Prime Minister needs to be removed.”