Cole-Hamilton: The Tories need to go

Responding to Liz Truss’ statement following Kwasi Kwarteng’s departure as chancellor, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Liz Truss seems determined to push economic instability. She sacked a minister for introducing her own policy, a policy that led to soaring mortgage rates and market chaos. On top of that, she’s now decided she doesn’t like cuts to corporation tax but has brought in a chancellor who loves them.

“This Tory government has plummeted public support to some of its lowest-ever levels and caused financial misery for millions up and down the country.

“Change is in the air; it's time for new hope. That starts with a general election to get both Truss and the Tories out of power.”