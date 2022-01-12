Cole-Hamilton: The Prime Minister thinks the public are stupid

Speaking after Prime Minister's Questions, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Boris Johnson's so-called apology was the worst acting I have ever seen.

"The Prime Minister doesn't believe it was a work party and he isn't sorry for attending. He's just frustrated he got caught.

"He's been lying to us for months because he thinks the public are stupid and rules are beneath him.

"The only question that remains is whether Douglas Ross and the other Conservative party MPs are daft enough to fall for it. They should do the honourable thing and remove Boris Johnson from power for the good of the country."