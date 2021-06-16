Cole-Hamilton supports 8 year old boy's fight for medical cannabis

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today accompanied constituent 13-year-old Dean Gray and his mother Karen Gray to Bute House to deliver a letter to the First Minister urging her Government to do more to support the Gray family while they fight to get an NHS prescription for the medicinal cannabis that helps keep Dean’s eight-year-old brother, Murray alive.

Murray Gray, who suffers from severe, complex epilepsy and suffered hundreds of seizures a day before he started receiving medicinal cannabis. However, the Gray family have been unable to secure a supply through the NHS and his family has to scrape together £1300 a month to procure these precious, life saving therapies via private prescription.

Alex Cole-Hamilton has long been in favour of NHS regulated medical cannabis and a supporter of the Gray family.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Three years ago, I wrote an article celebrating the fact that the Home Office had finally declassified cannabis for medicinal use. And yet still, 36 months later the vast majority of patients who could benefit from cannabis therapies, just aren’t getting access to them though the NHS.

“Karen Gray is having to fund medicinal cannabis privately, for the hefty sum of £1,300 per month just to keep her little boy alive. This would not happen for any other type of therapy.

“It is time the government seriously starts thinking about the benefits of medical cannabis, we cannot let families choose between going destitute and keeping their loved ones alive. It is time for the Scottish Government to step in and support the Gray family and others who could benefit from these treatments, while NHS clinicians obtain the reassurance they need from UK clinical trial data."

