Cole-Hamilton: Stop the billion-pound bureaucratic takeover of social care

Responding to the “significant concern” raised by the Scottish Parliament’s finance committee over the lack of financial detail behind the SNP's planned centralisation of social care, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Today’s report shows there is no excuse for the government unleashing a billion-pound bureaucratic takeover of social care. At a time when public money is already being squeezed to the pips, this is nothing short of a ministerial power grab that lacks any kind of good financial grounding.

“Nicola Sturgeon must order her ministers to stop work on these plans and send the money to where it is needed the most- staff and services.”