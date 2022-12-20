Cole-Hamilton: Staff and patients left to pay the price for SNP inaction

After new statistics showed only 62.4% were seen in 4 hours in the past week in Scotland's A&E departments, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP today criticised the SNP for their inaction on the emergency care crisis.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has estimated that long waits have contributed to hundreds of avoidable deaths in 2022.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"This winter NHS crisis is no longer some abstract concept coming down the line, it is here now and we need to see serious action to avoid a catastrophe.

"Yet the SNP would seemingly prefer to just furiously spin the situation away rather than take action now to relieve patients and staff alike. Exhausted staff and worried patients don't want to hear tired excuses about covid or weak comparisons with England.

"Scottish Liberal Democrat have called for a burnout prevention strategy, a staff assembly that puts their expertise to good use and an urgent inquiry into the avoidable deaths linked to the crisis in emergency care. Every one opposed or voted down by Humza Yousaf.

“Patients and staff have been taken for granted for far too long. This situation cannot continue without a change in direction, if Humza Yousaf can't do that then he will have to go.”