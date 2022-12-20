Cole-Hamilton speaks as GRR debate gets underway in Scottish Parliament

Speaking as the debate gets underway in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon on the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Today’s debate is about recognising the identity of trans people on the documents that the state requires them to hold, without inflicting the trauma that our existing identification system involves. Scottish Liberal Democrats believe that the prolonged and intrusive medical approach currently in place causes horrific distress to those who simply want to be recognised for who they are.



“Far from being rushed or haphazard, today’s debate comes after years of work in Scotland. Almost seven years ago, all parties in the Scottish Parliament pledged to introduce gender recognition legislation in their manifestos and the first consultation took place in 2017.



“Opponents to reform express concern over access to single sex spaces and women’s safety, but the reforms to gender recognition in this Bill do not change who can or who is likely to access single sex spaces.



“The Bill has in place clear and legitimate safeguards, and I know that as we continue to debate this Bill, discussions will be had around these safeguards and it is important that we approach this debate with a willingness to listen and engage on both sides.



“Upholding and endorsing the rights of the individual is fundamentally what this Bill is about and that is why Scottish Liberal Democrats will support it.”