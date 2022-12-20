Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton speaks as GRR debate gets underway in Scottish Parliament

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking as the debate gets underway in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon on the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Today’s debate is about recognising the identity of trans people on the documents that the state requires them to hold, without inflicting the trauma that our existing identification system involves.  Scottish Liberal Democrats believe that the prolonged and intrusive medical approach currently in place causes horrific distress to those who simply want to be recognised for who they are.  

“Far from being rushed or haphazard, today’s debate comes after years of work in Scotland. Almost seven years ago, all parties in the Scottish Parliament pledged to introduce gender recognition legislation in their manifestos and the first consultation took place in 2017.

“Opponents to reform express concern over access to single sex spaces and women’s safety, but the reforms to gender recognition in this Bill do not change who can or who is likely to access single sex spaces.

“The Bill has in place clear and legitimate safeguards, and I know that as we continue to debate this Bill, discussions will be had around these safeguards and it is important that we approach this debate with a willingness to listen and engage on both sides.

“Upholding and endorsing the rights of the individual is fundamentally what this Bill is about and that is why Scottish Liberal Democrats will support it.”  

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies