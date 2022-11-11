Cole-Hamilton: SNP’s pig-headedness pushing nurses to strike

Responding to the confirmation from the Royal College of Nursing that members will go on strike, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“For far too long, the SNP has played fast and loose with our NHS. They have allowed record waiting times to become the norm. They have allowed staff to be overworked, overwhelmed and undervalued.

“It is absolutely unforgivable that the Scottish Government have now allowed the situation to escalate to strike action.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for a burnout prevention strategy and a staff assembly to calm the sharper edges of the crisis. These have been voted down or ignored by a pig-headed SNP/Green coalition which would rather turn a blind eye.

“These strikes will be hugely disruptive for patients, but nurses can only be pushed so far. Rather than distract themselves with a billion-pound bureaucratic takeover of social care, the government must overhaul pay and conditions to put an end to this sorry mess."