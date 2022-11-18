Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: SNP's new normal for A&E waits is unacceptable

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Following new statistics showing only 65.1% of patients were seen within 4 hours in A&E departments, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has criticised the SNP-Green government for allowing long waits in A&E to become the new normal.

Only 54.4% were seen in 4 hours in NHS Forth Valley, only 55.4% in NHS Lanarkshire and only 58.9% in NHS Lothian.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has estimated that long waits have contributed to hundreds of avoidable deaths in 2022.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Another week, another onslaught of catastrophically long waits in our A&E departments. The SNP has made these waiting times the new normal and it is unacceptable.

"It is mindboggling that just yesterday the First Minister declared she had full confidence in her Health Secretary. Everywhere the NHS is in crisis. Everyone knows someone on a waiting list.

"Having voted down and ignored Liberal Democrat calls for a burnout prevention plan and a staff assembly that values their expertise, Humza Yousaf must drop his opposition to an urgent inquiry into the avoidable deaths linked to the crisis in emergency care.

"More of the same from Humza Yousaf will send our NHS into an even deeper crisis."

