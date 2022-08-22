Cole-Hamilton: SNP need to rip up failing health strategy and start again

One year on from the launch of the Scottish Government's NHS Recovery Plan, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called on the Health Secretary to rip up the government’s current healthcare strategy and start again, as new analysis shows that over the past year waiting times across Scotland’s healthcare have spiralled and stagnated.

The plan was announced in August 2021, promising to “address backlogs” and “get everyone the treatment they need as quickly as possible.” However Scottish Liberal Democrat analysis of the latest healthcare figures has revealed that the plan is failing to tackle major backlogs.

* In August 2021, 76.5% of patients were seen within four hours at A&E departments. However, the number of patients missing the key A&E target has since hit its highest ever levels and last week just 67.9% of patients were being seen within four hours.

* Since August 2021, 101,653 fewer operations have been conducted compared to pre-pandemic averages.

* Rather than reducing, the number of days spent lost by patients unable to leave hospital despite being passed fit to leave has risen by 9% from 46,171 to 50,340 days.

* The number of patients waiting on treatment has risen almost 10% from 648,659 to 708,586.

* The proportion of cancer patients being seen within the 62-day treatment target has fallen from 83.1% to 76.9%.

* The proportion of CAMHS and psychological therapy patients seen within 18 weeks has fallen from 78.6% of children and 87.2% of adults in August 2021 to 73.2% of children and 83.1% of adults today.

* Nicola Sturgeon’s legally binding 12-week treatment time guarantee was broken for 38% of patients in the latest month for which data is available, compared to 31% in August 2021.

The full analysis can be found below.

Commenting on the analysis, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“I look at these healthcare statistics with increasing despair. The NHS was hit hard by Covid-19 and it needs support to rebuild and tackle long backlogs for treatment.

“The package that the SNP offered our NHS a year ago was dismal.

“These figures show that one year on, there has been no recovery, only more pressure, more stress and more suffering.

“Mr Yousaf needs to rip up his failed plans and start again.

“People should be able to access care swiftly and close to home. In many cases it is literally a matter of life and death.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see those working on the frontlines given a greater say in how we equip and transform our health service to bounce back from the horrors of Covid-19 and 15 years of SNP misrule.

“That’s why we have called for a Burnout Prevention Strategy and a Health and Social Care Staff Assembly.



“Alongside a huge workforce recruitment campaign, the Government needs to invest in social care to reduce the burden on hospitals and A&E departments.

"These solutions have either been voted down by the SNP/Green Government or they have taken too long to act. That must change. Staff and patients need new hope now.”