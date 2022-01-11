Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: SNP must stop sitting on their hands and address A&E crisis

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today reiterated his call for extra staff support and an immediate Burnout Prevention Strategy, after new A&E figures showed that only 71.6% of attendances at A&E services were seen within four hours.

Public Health Scotland data for the week ending January 2nd shows 1,200 patients waited more than 8 hours to be seen, and 251 waited for more than 12. 

It confirms the Government’s target time of 95% of attendees seen within four hours was not met a single time in 2021.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The target has been missed every single week. Last year we saw the longest waiting times since records began and yet the SNP sitting on their hands. 

“Staff are doing everything they can and yet the situation remains precarious. The NHS and patients are paying the price of over a decade of SNP mismanagement and their failures in workforce planning and retention. 

"The Health Secretary promised staff a new national workforce plan last year. It was delayed despite dire warnings about shortages and an exodus. The Scottish Government should be taking urgent steps to retain staff this winter with a Burnout Prevention Strategy that protects their physical and mental health.

“Behind these A&E figures there are people in pain and a team of staff struggling to help them because they don’t have the support. I want them to know that the Scottish Liberal Democrats are in their corner and that we will continue to press the Health Secretary to stop using the pandemic as an excuse for his government’s shortcomings and deliver extra support to our NHS."

