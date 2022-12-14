Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Cole-Hamilton: SNP mismanagement is root cause of 41% increase in NHS complaints

Posted by Media Team | Updated

As new figures show a 41% increase in the number of complaints made to the NHS between this year and last, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP had today called out the government’s mismanagement of the health service as the root cause of complaints. 

The report by Public Health Scotland found that there was a total of 35,172 complaints received by NHS Scotland in 2021/22, an increase of 41% from the previous year.

 

Commenting on the figures, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

 

“This seismic increase is yet another indictment of the pressure faced by NHS staff. While the Health Secretary sits back and spins the figures week after week, patients and healthcare workers suffer.  

 

“The root cause of these complaints is SNP mismanagement. Staff are crying out for support, but Nicola Sturgeon and her government are too busy taking a wrecking ball to our family of nations to listen.

 

“If that wasn’t bad enough, the SNP/Green coalition has opposed and voted down Scottish Liberal Democrat calls to give new hope to staff, including calls for a burnout prevention plan, a staff assembly and an inquiry into avoidable emergency care deaths.

 

“These complaints have one intended recipient: Humza Yousaf and his blueprints for failure."

