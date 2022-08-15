Cole-Hamilton: SNP are putting mental health patients on hold for more than 1,000 days

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called for an urgent uplift in mental health funding after a Scottish Liberal Democrat Freedom of Information request revealed that people in some Scottish health boards are waiting more than 1,000 days for treatment.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat Freedom of Information request revealed that patients in NHS Fife, Shetland and Tayside are currently waiting more than 1,000 days to receive psychological therapies. The longest a patient has been waiting is 1,482 days in NHS Fife.

The current government target is for 90% of patients to start treatment for CAMHS and Psychological Therapies within 18 weeks of referral by March 2023. However, pressed by Mr Cole-Hamilton over whether it was on track to meet the target, the government pointed to “obvious operational difficulties caused by Covid-19,” stating that it was “working with Boards closely” and that it will “monitor their performance against the waiting times standard.”

As well as highlighting current waiting times, the Freedom of Information request also showed that between 2021 and 2022, patients in NHS Fife, NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, NHS Shetland and NHS Tayside waited more than 1,000 days to receive treatment. The longest a patient waited to start treatment was 1,449 days in NHS Fife.

Responding to this FOI, Mr Cole-Hamilton commented:

“The government’s neglect of mental health is shocking. It’s becoming ever more apparent that they have no intention of clearing waiting lists and meeting their treatment time target.

“Patients cannot be put on hold for more than 1,000 days; their mental state will simply worsen with every day that passes.

“We need actions that will be met, not targets that will be broken.

“I am committed to bringing new hope for Scotland’s healthcare system. On top of training hundreds of new counsellors, Scottish Liberal Democrats would make sure every school has access to a counsellor and ramp up training so that every workplace can get the benefit of a mental health first aid trainer.

“We need to put the experience of staff at the heart of recovery- that’s why my party has repeatedly called for an urgent new Burnout Prevention Strategy and a Health and Social Care Assembly that will listen to healthcare workers and take their views forward.

“Mental health services are under huge pressure. It is time for new hope.”