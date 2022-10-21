Cole-Hamilton: SNP are abandoning NHS dentistry

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today accused the SNP of abandoning NHS dentistry as new figures showed that the number of claims for NHS payment made by dentists is down by more than a third compared to before the pandemic.

New dental statistics published today by Public Health Scotland reveal that in August 2022, 327,948 NHS dental claims were made, down 37% from the 525,848 claims made pre-pandemic in January 2020.

Dental claims are submitted by NHS dentists for activity monitoring or to claim payment for treatments and associated fees, such as issuing a prescription or orthodontic interim payments. Each claim may cover a single appointment or multiple appointments depending on the treatment provided.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The Scottish Government are abandoning NHS dentistry. Toothcare should not just be for those who can afford to pay privately. No wonder recent figures suggest an alarming number of people are turning to DIY dentistry because they can’t find an NHS practice to treat them.

“At the SNP conference this week there was plenty of talk of breaking up the UK and the vagaries of a new Scottish pound, but nothing on how to solve a problem that’s leaving thousands of Scots in pain.

“Liberal Democrats were instrumental in introducing free dental checks in Scotland and in pressing for a new dental school to address the shortage of dentists, particularly in remote and rural areas of Scotland.

"The country has made real progress but that is being steadily unpicked by a Scottish Government who are refusing to recognise that this is a problem.

"Everyone should be able to rely on swift and reliable dental care close to home.”