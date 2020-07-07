Cole-Hamilton: SNP and Conservatives need to repair shoddy relationships to keep people safe

Speaking in response to reports that no people subject to quarantine in Scotland after arriving from abroad have had a follow-up check, the health spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“The shoddy and deteriorating relationship between the SNP and Conservatives is becoming an issue that is endangering our health and the control of this virus.

"The two parties need to take a hard look at themselves and realise they must do better.

"We are in the middle of a global pandemic and these petty behaviours are not what we need right now.”